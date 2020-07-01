Hiring Stories
Malachi Haynes, Sales
For years, Malachi had to accept any opportunity that came his way. He wasn't in control of his job search. See how ZipRecruiter helped put him in the driver's seat of his career.
Vy Pham, Optometry
As an optometrist, Vy found it challenging to find jobs that matched her specialized skill set. See how ZipRecruiter helped her find the perfect job in a niche industry.
Christopher San Juan, HVAC
After serving in the military, Christopher struggled to enter the civilian workforce. See how ZipRecruiter connected him with veteran-friendly employers looking for his skill set.
Amber Dufault, Legal
Amber wanted to reenter the workforce as an attorney after taking 12 years off—but she didn't know where to start. See how ZipRecruiter helped her get back in the game!
Robert Breuer, Finance
Fresh out of graduate school, Robert didn't know how his new skills and education would translate in the job market. See how ZipRecruiter helped him launch his career.
After being laid off due to COVID-19, I wasn't sure what would happen. Then, Shiseido found my profile on ZipRecruiter and recruited me! I'm starting at a company with fantastic people who are doing really interesting things with technology in their space.
The practice I worked at closed due to the pandemic, so I immediately started my job search. I thought it would be hard but ZipRecruiter made it easy—let me know when new jobs in my field became available. I now am employed with one of the best medical facilities in San Diego.
I was released from my job of 3 years and concerned about finding something new while employers were laying off millions of people. ZipRecruiter helped me locate and apply for a new position with a fantastic culture and greater income potential. Thank you, ZipRecruiter for being a blessing to me during a difficult time.
The silver lining that came out of this time of unimaginable adversity is that I have been busy with job interviews through ZipRecruiter. So far I had three and all three made me solid offers...I accepted one at Wells Fargo.
I was laid off from my job right as the COVID-19 crisis hit. ZipRecruiter came recommended by a friend and I decided to give it a try. Within a week of uploading my resume, ZipRecruiter matched me with jobs that fit my experience and what I was looking for. The process was so easy!
